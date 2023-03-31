OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Up 43.6% in March

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the February 28th total of 22,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OFS Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 84,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Trading Up 1.9 %

OFS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 11,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is -231.57%.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

