Olin (NYSE:OLN) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Olin Stock Performance

Olin stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Olin by 53,285.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after buying an additional 1,253,126 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after buying an additional 888,221 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

