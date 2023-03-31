Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.00

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.47), with a volume of 480270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.45 ($0.44).

Oncimmune Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £28.17 million, a P/E ratio of -295.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62.

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

Further Reading

