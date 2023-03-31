onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1,192.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,545 shares during the quarter. onsemi makes up approximately 1.6% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in onsemi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in onsemi by 12.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in onsemi by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,644 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in onsemi by 188.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,419 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in onsemi by 116.4% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In other onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

