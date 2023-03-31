Ontology Hits 1-Day Volume of $18.09 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $208.34 million and $18.09 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000837 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,823.99 or 0.06414587 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00062346 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00021334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00039214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018278 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

