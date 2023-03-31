Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 814,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,603,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 17.5% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 297,007 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFAX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

