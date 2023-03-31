Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Invests $777,000 in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFCF. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $106,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636,355 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,698. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

