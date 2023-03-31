Oppenheimer Boosts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $36.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Braze in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Braze in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Braze stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. Braze has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after buying an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Braze by 60.5% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Braze by 195.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Braze by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 148,796 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

