Oppenheimer Weighs in on Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Viracta Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VIRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Viracta Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional Trading of Viracta Therapeutics

NASDAQ VIRX opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.33. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About Viracta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.