Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.30

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.30 and last traded at $91.27, with a volume of 829529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 766,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $62,694,000 after acquiring an additional 41,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

