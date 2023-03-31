Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Update

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $1,503,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Owens Corning Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

OC stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.80. 683,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

