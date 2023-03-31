Oxen (OXEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $311,967.05

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $311,967.05 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,402.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00315673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00072839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00555303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00436645 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,501,508 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.