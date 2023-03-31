Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 922 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after buying an additional 48,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.73. 89,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.15 and its 200-day moving average is $225.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.