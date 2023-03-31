Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,485. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.