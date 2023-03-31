Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 8.6% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.25. 202,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,100. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average of $65.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

