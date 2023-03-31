Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 146,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after buying an additional 21,898 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,093,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $9,228,819. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.62. 3,635,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121,604. The company has a market capitalization of $199.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 936.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

