Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.82.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $11.87 on Friday, reaching $207.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,333,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,310,453. The firm has a market cap of $655.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

