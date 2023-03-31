Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $818.32. The company had a trading volume of 456,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $835.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $740.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

