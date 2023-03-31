Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $924,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.03. 723,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.