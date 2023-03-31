Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.66

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.66 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23.64 ($0.29), with a volume of 2127773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.52 ($0.29).

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £186.25 million, a PE ratio of -1,182.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.64.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

