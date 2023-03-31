Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UYG. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the first quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 3,412.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UYG opened at $41.33 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

