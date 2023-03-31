Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 30,000 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 548.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.91 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The company’s revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

