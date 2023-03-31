Parisi Gray Wealth Management Boosts Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in BioNTech by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,388 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in BioNTech by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,812,000 after acquiring an additional 299,414 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in BioNTech by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BioNTech by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,847,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,527,000 after acquiring an additional 321,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BNTX opened at $122.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.06. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $189.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

