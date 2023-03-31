Parisi Gray Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 281.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.07.

GS stock opened at $321.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

