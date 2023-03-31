Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys New Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $115.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day moving average of $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

