Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $830,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ecolab by 596.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 321,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ecolab by 161.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 479,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,194,000 after acquiring an additional 296,073 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $163.28 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

