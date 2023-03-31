Parisi Gray Wealth Management Makes New $134,000 Investment in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 105,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 54.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 104,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

RVT opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

