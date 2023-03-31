Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 358 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

