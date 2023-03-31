Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

PATK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.83.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $66.75 on Monday. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $77.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.39%.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $746,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,546,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $746,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,546,371.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,710. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

