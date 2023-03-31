Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 4,340 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,613,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442,886 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

