Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 525 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $152.08 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

