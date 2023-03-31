Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

WTS stock opened at $165.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $181.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day moving average is $151.70.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

