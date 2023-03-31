Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,840 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,360. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

