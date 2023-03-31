Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,764,044 shares of company stock valued at $180,072,098 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV opened at $113.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

