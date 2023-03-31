Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 310 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $170.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

