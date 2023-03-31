Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 914 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

EMR opened at $85.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

