Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.18.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

