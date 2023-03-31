PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237,024 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $121,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

