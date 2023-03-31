Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PEB stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,349.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

