PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes Purchases 263,931 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 263,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $248,095.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,391,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,007.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of PED opened at $0.95 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $81.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Thursday.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

