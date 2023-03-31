Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Trading Down 2.8%

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $12.92. 88,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 422,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $872.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.75 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $333,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 891,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,490.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,240 in the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,332,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,624,000 after buying an additional 409,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 358,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,965,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 315,918 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 271,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 450,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 265,079 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Further Reading

