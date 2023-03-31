Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €220.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($179.57) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($213.98) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €206.50 ($222.04) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($146.51). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €196.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €188.88.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

