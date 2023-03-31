PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

PetroNeft Resources Stock Down 15.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About PetroNeft Resources

(Get Rating)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds a 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast; and 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetroNeft Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroNeft Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.