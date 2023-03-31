Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

Shares of PAHGF remained flat at $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAHGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pets at Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 370 ($4.55) to GBX 430 ($5.28) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Pets at Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

