Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

PBAX stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

