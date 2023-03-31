Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

BOND stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.22.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

