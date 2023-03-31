Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $73.56 million and approximately $185,662.62 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00137801 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00052917 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00038773 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001787 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,000,343 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

