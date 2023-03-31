Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

PAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 4,141,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,200 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

