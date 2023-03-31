Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Trading Up 2.6%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) was up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 118,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 252,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Planet 13 in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $0.95 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and production of cannabis products. The firm operates the Planet 13 Superstore, which dispenses the Medizin and Planet 13 product lines. It also provides consultation, education and convenience services, and operates Trece, a Mexican themed restaurant.

