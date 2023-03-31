Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $153.84

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.84 ($1.89) and traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.62). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.66), with a volume of 2,108,977 shares changing hands.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £442.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6,770.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 150.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

In other news, insider Robert Kyprianou acquired 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £349.45 ($429.35). Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

